Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Decline -3.33%, More Rally Possible

In last trading session, Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.01 trading at -$0.04 or -3.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.37M. That closing price of MDRR’s stock is at a discount of -236.63% from its 52-week high price of $3.40 and is indicating a discount of -2.97% from its 52-week low price of $1.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 141.05K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (MDRR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.33%, in the last five days MDRR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the stock touched $1.01 price level, adding 11.4% to its value on the day. Medalist Diversified REIT Inc.’s shares saw a change of -53.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.88% in past 5-day. Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) showed a performance of -14.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 91970.0 shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 66.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -197.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -197.03% for stock’s current value.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (MDRR) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 31.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.08 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $2.28 million and $2.73 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 35.10% while estimating it to be 9.80% for the next quarter.

MDRR Dividends

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.01% institutions for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at MDRR for having 78459.0 shares of worth $0.16 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 0.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 69842.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.14 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 69842.0 shares of worth $0.14 million or 0.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22230.0 shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $31788.0 in the company or a holder of 0.14% of company’s stock.