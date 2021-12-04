JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL) Stock Plunged -30.27% So Far In 2021, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.05 trading at -$0.19 or -8.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.53M. That closing price of LLL’s stock is at a discount of -184.39% from its 52-week high price of $5.83 and is indicating a discount of -5.85% from its 52-week low price of $2.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 294.70K if we extend that period to 3-months.

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.48%, in the last five days LLL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/29/21 when the stock touched $2.05 price level, adding 44.14% to its value on the day. JX Luxventure Limited’s shares saw a change of -30.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -39.71% in past 5-day. JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL) showed a performance of -28.32% in past 30-days.

JX Luxventure Limited (LLL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -37.10% during past 5 years.

LLL Dividends

JX Luxventure Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 43.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.63% institutions for JX Luxventure Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at LLL for having 0.16 million shares of worth $0.47 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 12929.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $38140.0.