Is Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC), -294.33% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.70 trading at -$0.45 or -6.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $40.27M. That closing price of GTEC’s stock is at a discount of -294.33% from its 52-week high price of $26.42 and is indicating a premium of 23.88% from its 52-week low price of $5.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 22.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.29%, in the last five days GTEC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the stock touched $6.70 price level, adding 15.83% to its value on the day. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation’s shares saw a change of -7.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.30% in past 5-day. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) showed a performance of 16.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 38090.0 shares which calculate 1.41 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -25.56% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -2.99% while that of industry is 20.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $21.97 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $24.13 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

GTEC Dividends

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 60.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.40% institutions for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at GTEC for having 26900.0 shares of worth $0.17 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, which was holding about 11303.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $70982.0.