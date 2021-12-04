Is 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Expensive At $1.13? Hereâ€™s How To Know.

In last trading session, 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $1.13 trading at -$0.05 or -4.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $245.27M. That closing price of JFUâ€™s stock is at a discount of -209.73% from its 52-week high price of $3.50 and is indicating a premium of 7.96% from its 52-week low price of $1.04. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume of 231.66K if we extend that period to 3-months.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.24%, in the last five days JFU remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/01/21 when the stock touched $1.13 price level, adding 15.04% to its value on the day. 9F Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of 8.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.74% in past 5-day. 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) showed a performance of -24.67% in past 30-days.

9F Inc. (JFU) estimates and forecasts

In 2021, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -13.22%.

JFU Dividends

9F Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 6.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.25% institutions for 9F Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP is the top institutional holder at JFU for having 1.11 million shares of worth $2.06 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 0.78% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Peak6 Investments, L.P., which was holding about 0.19 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 0.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.35 million.