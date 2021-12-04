How To Know If Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Is Expensive At $7.24.

In last trading session, Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.24 trading at -$0.35 or -4.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.69B. That closing price of CIFR’s stock is at a discount of -112.57% from its 52-week high price of $15.39 and is indicating a premium of 29.14% from its 52-week low price of $5.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.61%, in the last five days CIFR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the stock touched $7.24 price level, adding 9.39% to its value on the day. Cipher Mining Inc.’s shares saw a change of -27.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.47% in past 5-day. Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) showed a performance of -18.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.93 million shares which calculate 3.01 days to cover the short interests.

CIFR Dividends

Cipher Mining Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 85.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.83% institutions for Cipher Mining Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.