Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Is 1.59% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In last trading session, Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.63 trading at -$0.04 or -5.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.84M. That closing price of HAPP’s stock is at a discount of -309.52% from its 52-week high price of $2.58 and is indicating a premium of 1.59% from its 52-week low price of $0.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.02 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 598.36K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.77%, in the last five days HAPP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the stock touched $0.63 price level, adding 18.18% to its value on the day. Happiness Biotech Group Limited’s shares saw a change of -65.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.44% in past 5-day. Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) showed a performance of -33.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.48 million shares which calculate 1.28 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 79.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -376.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -376.19% for stock’s current value.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Happiness Biotech Group Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -63.58% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1,100.00% while that of industry is 7.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

HAPP Dividends

Happiness Biotech Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on January 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 43.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.36% institutions for Happiness Biotech Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at HAPP for having 0.31 million shares of worth $0.49 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 0.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, which was holding about 84118.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.13 million.