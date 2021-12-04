Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At $36.00.

In last trading session, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.06 trading at -$0.25 or -1.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $634.93M. That closing price of GNK’s stock is at a discount of -46.08% from its 52-week high price of $22.00 and is indicating a premium of 54.18% from its 52-week low price of $6.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 681.08K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.3 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.63%, in the last five days GNK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the stock touched $15.06 price level, adding 4.8% to its value on the day. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s shares saw a change of 104.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.58% in past 5-day. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) showed a performance of -7.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.77 million shares which calculate 1 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $27.15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 44.53% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $19.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $36.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -139.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -26.16% for stock’s current value.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -8.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1,277.14% while that of industry is -10.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 4,233.30% in the current quarter and calculating 386.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 35.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $120.98 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $110.44 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $53.02 million and $95.49 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 128.20% while estimating it to be 15.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 28.90% during past 5 years.

GNK Dividends

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46.49% institutions for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Centerbridge Partners, L.P. is the top institutional holder at GNK for having 10.21 million shares of worth $75.18 million. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 24.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Strategic Value Partners, LLC, which was holding about 8.17 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 19.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $60.1 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Balanced Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.32 million shares of worth $13.89 million or 3.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.74 million shares on Jan 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $5.82 million in the company or a holder of 1.75% of company’s stock.