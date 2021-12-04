Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Falls -0.97%, But An Additional Plunge May Follow.

In last trading session, Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.28 trading at -$0.11 or -0.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $786.44M. That closing price of GATO’s stock is at a discount of -112.77% from its 52-week high price of $24.00 and is indicating a premium of 40.43% from its 52-week low price of $6.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 700.11K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.97%, in the last five days GATO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/01/21 when the stock touched $11.28 price level, adding 17.54% to its value on the day. Gatos Silver Inc.’s shares saw a change of -13.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.00% in past 5-day. Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) showed a performance of -9.18% in past 30-days.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 1,700.00% in the current quarter and calculating 130.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 113.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

GATO Dividends

Gatos Silver Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.48% institutions for Gatos Silver Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at GATO for having 8.76 million shares of worth $101.83 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 12.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Municipal Employees” Retirement System Of Michigan, which was holding about 6.21 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $72.17 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.22 million shares of worth $25.77 million or 3.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.99 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $23.2 million in the company or a holder of 2.89% of company’s stock.