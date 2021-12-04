Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Down -3.06% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.26?

In last trading session, Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.25 trading at -$0.16 or -1.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $436.92M. That closing price of EVLO’s stock is at a discount of -141.58% from its 52-week high price of $19.93 and is indicating a premium of 40.85% from its 52-week low price of $4.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 391.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.90%, in the last five days EVLO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/01/21 when the stock touched $8.25 price level, adding 9.74% to its value on the day. Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -31.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.06% in past 5-day. Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) showed a performance of -24.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.23 million shares which calculate 12.96 days to cover the short interests.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Evelo Biosciences Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -44.74% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -0.84% while that of industry is 7.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -20.00% in the current quarter and calculating 11.30% increase in the next quarter.

EVLO Dividends

Evelo Biosciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 27 and November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91.07% institutions for Evelo Biosciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Flagship Pioneering Inc. is the top institutional holder at EVLO for having 23.03 million shares of worth $162.13 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 43.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 8.01 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $56.39 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.71 million shares of worth $19.1 million or 5.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.83 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $5.87 million in the company or a holder of 1.56% of company’s stock.