Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) Has Recovered 142.42 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -29.72% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.20 trading at -$0.18 or -2.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $634.54M. That closing price of EVC’s stock is at a discount of -29.72% from its 52-week high price of $9.34 and is indicating a premium of 63.06% from its 52-week low price of $2.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 683.36K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.09 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.44%, in the last five days EVC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/01/21 when the stock touched $7.20 price level, adding 8.4% to its value on the day. Entravision Communications Corporation’s shares saw a change of 161.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.56% in past 5-day. Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) showed a performance of -17.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.4 million shares which calculate 1.97 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 42.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -80.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -66.67% for stock’s current value.

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Entravision Communications Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 55.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 9.30% while that of industry is -0.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -10.00% in the current quarter and calculating -36.40% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 115.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $210.77 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $215.35 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.70% during past 5 years.

EVC Dividends

Entravision Communications Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 03 and November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.39%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.10 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 5.02%.

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.39% institutions for Entravision Communications Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. American Century Companies, Inc. is the top institutional holder at EVC for having 9.5 million shares of worth $63.44 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 15.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 6.76 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $45.19 million.

On the other hand, American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.93 million shares of worth $52.95 million or 12.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.49 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $9.93 million in the company or a holder of 2.41% of company’s stock.