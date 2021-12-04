Do You Like Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) At $13.19?

In last trading session, Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.19 trading at $0.74 or 5.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $686.94M. That closing price of DYN’s stock is at a discount of -144.96% from its 52-week high price of $32.31 and is indicating a premium of 12.36% from its 52-week low price of $11.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 224.54K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.94%, in the last five days DYN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/29/21 when the stock touched $13.19 price level, adding 13.39% to its value on the day. Dyne Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -37.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.33% in past 5-day. Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) showed a performance of -10.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.65 million shares which calculate 6.23 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -33.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 31.72% while that of industry is 17.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 68.20% in the current quarter and calculating -9.40% decrease in the next quarter.

DYN Dividends

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 104.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 107.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 104.04% institutions for Dyne Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. MPM Asset Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at DYN for having 4.95 million shares of worth $104.18 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 9.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, which was holding about 4.01 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $84.32 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.72 million shares of worth $15.09 million or 1.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.69 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $11.6 million in the company or a holder of 1.34% of company’s stock.