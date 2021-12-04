Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) 81.18% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $68.59 trading at -$0.27 or -0.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.40B. That closing price of DAC’s stock is at a discount of -30.35% from its 52-week high price of $89.41 and is indicating a premium of 81.18% from its 52-week low price of $12.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 333.98K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Danaos Corporation (DAC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $3.68 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.39%, in the last five days DAC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/29/21 when the stock touched $68.59 price level, adding 6.29% to its value on the day. Danaos Corporation’s shares saw a change of 220.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.46% in past 5-day. Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) showed a performance of -10.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.18 million shares which calculate 3.54 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $93.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.84% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $90.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $100.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -45.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -31.21% for stock’s current value.

Danaos Corporation (DAC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Danaos Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 1.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 117.97% while that of industry is -10.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 92.70% in the current quarter and calculating 76.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 32.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $165.44 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $178.79 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.40% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -20.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.00%.

DAC Dividends

Danaos Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 14 and February 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 44.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.13% institutions for Danaos Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. RBF Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at DAC for having 1.13 million shares of worth $86.7 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 5.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Impala Asset Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.84 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $64.2 million.

On the other hand, Hennessy Cornerstone Growth Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright ADR ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.11 million shares of worth $8.35 million or 0.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 51888.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.98 million in the company or a holder of 0.25% of company’s stock.