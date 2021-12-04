ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR), Stock Drops -52.31% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In last trading session, ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.34 trading at -$0.2 or -12.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $45.06M. That closing price of CLIR’s stock is at a discount of -347.76% from its 52-week high price of $6.00 and is indicating a discount of -5.22% from its 52-week low price of $1.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 513.66K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -12.99%, in the last five days CLIR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/29/21 when the stock touched $1.34 price level, adding 32.32% to its value on the day. ClearSign Technologies Corporation’s shares saw a change of -54.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -27.17% in past 5-day. ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) showed a performance of -13.55% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 77.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -347.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -347.76% for stock’s current value.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ClearSign Technologies Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -73.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -8.00% while that of industry is 24.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.20% during past 5 years.

CLIR Dividends

ClearSign Technologies Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between September 13 and September 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.89% institutions for ClearSign Technologies Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CLIR for having 1.08 million shares of worth $5.2 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 3.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Stifel Financial Corporation, which was holding about 0.39 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.86 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.59 million shares of worth $3.34 million or 1.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.45 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.56 million in the company or a holder of 1.44% of company’s stock.