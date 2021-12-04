Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) Has Already Recovered 61.88%, But Another -20.24% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $49.61 trading at -$0.76 or -1.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.41B. That closing price of CIVI’s stock is at a discount of -20.24% from its 52-week high price of $59.65 and is indicating a premium of 61.88% from its 52-week low price of $18.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 790.05K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.51%, in the last five days CIVI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/29/21 when the stock touched $49.61 price level, adding 7.77% to its value on the day. Civitas Resources Inc.’s shares saw a change of 156.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.25% in past 5-day. Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) showed a performance of -7.94% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $71.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.62% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $62.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $86.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -73.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -24.97% for stock’s current value.

Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Civitas Resources Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -7.87% while that of industry is -10.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

CIVI Dividends

Civitas Resources Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE:CIVI)’s Major holders

Fidelity Series Small Cap Discovery Fund is the top institutional holder at CIVI for having 2.33 million shares of worth $33.69 million. And as of Oct 30, 2018, it was holding 6.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which was holding about 0.42 million shares on Sep 29, 2018. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.17 million.