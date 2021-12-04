Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Climbs 64.60% In 2021; Are Investors Attracted By Its $73.87 Price?

In last trading session, Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $73.87 trading at -$6.22 or -7.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $712.11M. That closing price of CTRN’s stock is at a discount of -50.86% from its 52-week high price of $111.44 and is indicating a premium of 51.59% from its 52-week low price of $35.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 229.45K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.4 in the current quarter.

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.77%, in the last five days CTRN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/01/21 when the stock touched $73.87 price level, adding 15.67% to its value on the day. Citi Trends Inc.’s shares saw a change of 48.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.46% in past 5-day. Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) showed a performance of -12.21% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $133.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 44.77% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $110.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $175.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -136.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -48.91% for stock’s current value.

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Citi Trends Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -13.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 199.16% while that of industry is 42.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 27.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $219.26 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $259.78 million in the next quarter that will end on Jan 2022. Company posted $199.1 million and $251.92 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 10.10% while estimating it to be 3.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.60% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 64.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 24.00%.

CTRN Dividends

Citi Trends Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 29 and December 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 108.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101.96% institutions for Citi Trends Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at CTRN for having 0.8 million shares of worth $69.41 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 8.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Victory Capital Management Inc., which was holding about 0.69 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $60.05 million.

On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.52 million shares of worth $41.11 million or 5.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.3 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $25.71 million in the company or a holder of 3.29% of company’s stock.