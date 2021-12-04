Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At $78.00

In last trading session, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.09 trading at -$0.92 or -5.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.47B. That closing price of ATRA’s stock is at a discount of -65.01% from its 52-week high price of $28.20 and is indicating a premium of 30.9% from its 52-week low price of $11.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 798.79K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.11%, in the last five days ATRA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/01/21 when the stock touched $17.09 price level, adding 8.17% to its value on the day. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -12.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.73% in past 5-day. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) showed a performance of -8.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.72 million shares which calculate 13.9 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $33.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 48.21% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $78.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -356.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 41.49% for stock’s current value.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 21.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.55% while that of industry is 7.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -2.20% in the current quarter and calculating -3.20% decrease in the next quarter.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.49 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.6 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.10% during past 5 years.

ATRA Dividends

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 103.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 103.14% institutions for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC is the top institutional holder at ATRA for having 8.48 million shares of worth $131.82 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 10.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 7.72 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $120.05 million.

On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.35 million shares of worth $36.48 million or 2.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.22 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $34.52 million in the company or a holder of 2.62% of company’s stock.