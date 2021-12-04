Analysts Say That Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Is Likely To Make It To $23.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.42 trading at $0.2 or 1.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.61B. That closing price of SOVO’s stock is at a discount of -7.39% from its 52-week high price of $16.56 and is indicating a premium of 18.03% from its 52-week low price of $12.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 576.22K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.31%, in the last five days SOVO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/02/21 when the stock touched $15.42 price level, adding 3.56% to its value on the day. Sovos Brands Inc.’s shares saw a change of 14.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.93% in past 5-day. Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) showed a performance of 1.78% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.65% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -49.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -10.25% for stock’s current value.

Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) estimates and forecasts

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 139.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.43%.

SOVO Dividends

Sovos Brands Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.98% institutions for Sovos Brands Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust is the top institutional holder at SOVO for having 7000.0 shares of worth $97650.0. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.