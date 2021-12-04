After A -3.17% Drop In Share Price, Is Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) A Better Trade Than Others?

In last trading session, Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.27 trading at -$1.32 or -3.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.85B. That closing price of GKOS’s stock is at a discount of -145.84% from its 52-week high price of $99.00 and is indicating a discount of -2.81% from its 52-week low price of $41.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 621.37K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.17%, in the last five days GKOS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/29/21 when the stock touched $40.27 price level, adding 13.0% to its value on the day. Glaukos Corporation’s shares saw a change of -46.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.49% in past 5-day. Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) showed a performance of -24.67% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $54.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.95% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $40.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $68.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -68.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.67% for stock’s current value.

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Glaukos Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -47.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.87% while that of industry is 16.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -166.70% in the current quarter and calculating -1,300.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 28.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $73.01 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $69.17 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $64.83 million and $73.23 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 12.60% while estimating it to be -5.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.90% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -821.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.00%.

GKOS Dividends

Glaukos Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.25% institutions for Glaukos Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at GKOS for having 7.18 million shares of worth $609.12 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 15.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Brown Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 5.83 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $494.31 million.

On the other hand, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.36 million shares of worth $284.96 million or 7.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.1 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $149.3 million in the company or a holder of 6.66% of company’s stock.