Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Drops -2.26 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) saw 2.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.64 trading at $0.1 or 1.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $959.04M. That closing price of ZY’s stock is at a discount of -501.85% from its 52-week high price of $52.00 and is indicating a premium of 9.14% from its 52-week low price of $7.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.17%, in the last five days ZY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/29/21 when the stock touched $8.64 price level, adding 11.75% to its value on the day. Zymergen Inc.’s shares saw a change of -77.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.26% in past 5-day. Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) showed a performance of -23.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.35 million shares which calculate 3.01 days to cover the short interests.

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.19 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.63 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

ZY Dividends

Zymergen Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.94% institutions for Zymergen Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF is the top institutional holder at ZY for having 1.05 million shares of worth $34.15 million. And as of May 30, 2021, it was holding 1.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology, which was holding about 0.12 million shares on Apr 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.44 million.