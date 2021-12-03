With 27.48% From The Low, Is On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) saw 1.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $38.75 trading at -$0.3 or -0.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.01B. That closing price of ONON’s stock is at a discount of -44.18% from its 52-week high price of $55.87 and is indicating a premium of 27.48% from its 52-week low price of $28.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.99 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For On Holding AG (ONON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.77%, in the last five days ONON remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/26/21 when the stock touched $38.75 price level, adding 11.93% to its value on the day. On Holding AG’s shares saw a change of 10.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.23% in past 5-day. On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) showed a performance of 9.43% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $44.78 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $35.21 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $55.71. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -43.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 9.14% for stock’s current value.

ONON Dividends

On Holding AG is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.47% institutions for On Holding AG that are currently holding shares of the company.