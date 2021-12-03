uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Currently -393.06% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In recent trading session, uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) saw 1.29 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.88 trading at $0.48 or 20.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $62.14M. That most recent trading price of UCL’s stock is at a discount of -393.06% from its 52-week high price of $14.20 and is indicating a premium of 17.01% from its 52-week low price of $2.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 128.47K if we extend that period to 3-months.

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 20.00%, in the last five days UCL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/03/21 when the stock touched $2.88 price level, adding 16.03% to its value on the day. uCloudlink Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -77.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.96% in past 5-day. uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) showed a performance of -20.00% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 87.48% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $23.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -698.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -698.61% for stock’s current value.

uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that uCloudlink Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -79.18% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -9.59% while that of industry is 20.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20.4 million for the same.

UCL Dividends

uCloudlink Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.29% institutions for uCloudlink Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC is the top institutional holder at UCL for having 20890.0 shares of worth $90871.0. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, which was holding about 17733.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $77138.0.