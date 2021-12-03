The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Share Price Rebounds -17.43% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In last trading session, The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) saw 1.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.07 trading at -$2.15 or -16.26% at ring of the bell on the day. That closing price of COCO’s stock is at a discount of -68.11% from its 52-week high price of $18.61 and is indicating a discount of -17.43% from its 52-week low price of $13.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -16.26%, in the last five days COCO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/26/21 when the stock touched $11.07 price level, adding 28.44% to its value on the day. The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s shares saw a change of -18.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -27.03% in past 5-day. The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) showed a performance of -19.20% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

COCO Dividends

The Vita Coco Company Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.79% institutions for The Vita Coco Company Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.