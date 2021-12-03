The 12-Month Price Target For PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Is Now $64.00.

In last trading session, PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) saw 1.97 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $37.86 trading at $1.17 or 3.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $275.03M. That closing price of PUBM’s stock is at a discount of -103.28% from its 52-week high price of $76.96 and is indicating a premium of 42.92% from its 52-week low price of $21.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PubMatic Inc. (PUBM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.09 in the current quarter.

PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.19%, in the last five days PUBM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the stock touched $37.86 price level, adding 13.26% to its value on the day. PubMatic Inc.’s shares saw a change of 35.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.18% in past 5-day. PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) showed a performance of 31.87% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $52.90 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.43% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $45.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $64.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -69.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -18.86% for stock’s current value.

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PubMatic Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 38.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 67.39% while that of industry is 0.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 39.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $52.55 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $62.24 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

PUBM Dividends

PubMatic Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.46% institutions for PubMatic Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at PUBM for having 0.81 million shares of worth $22.74 million. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 11.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.7 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.59 million.

On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Software ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.52 million shares of worth $33.53 million or 7.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.28 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $14.01 million in the company or a holder of 3.91% of company’s stock.