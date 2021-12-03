Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Has Recovered -17.20 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -188.97% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) saw 32.99 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.72 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $391.65M. That closing price of PROG’s stock is at a discount of -188.97% from its 52-week high price of $7.86 and is indicating a premium of 75.74% from its 52-week low price of $0.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 80.67 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Progenity Inc. (PROG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.57 in the current quarter.

Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing 0.00%, in the last five days PROG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/26/21 when the stock touched $2.72 price level, adding 28.04% to its value on the day. Progenity Inc.’s shares saw a change of -48.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -27.47% in past 5-day. Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) showed a performance of -20.00% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 54.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -341.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 26.47% for stock’s current value.

Progenity Inc. (PROG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Progenity Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 23.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 73.75% while that of industry is 17.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 43.60% in the current quarter and calculating 84.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -30.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.1 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.73 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $25.94 million and $14.28 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -72.60% while estimating it to be -52.90% for the next quarter.

PROG Dividends

Progenity Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 11 and August 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.63% institutions for Progenity Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Athyrium Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at PROG for having 36.4 million shares of worth $129.94 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 45.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC, which was holding about 7.6 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $27.12 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.33 million shares of worth $1.56 million or 0.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.31 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.47 million in the company or a holder of 0.39% of company’s stock.