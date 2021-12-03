PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) Up 28.57% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In recent trading session, PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.35 trading at $0.2 or 6.35% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $28.16M. That most recent trading price of PETV’s stock is at a discount of -407.46% from its 52-week high price of $17.00 and is indicating a premium of 29.55% from its 52-week low price of $2.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 945.97K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PetVivo Holdings Inc. (PETV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.35%, in the last five days PETV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/03/21 when the stock touched $3.35 price level, adding 7.97% to its value on the day. PetVivo Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -76.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.25% in past 5-day. PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) showed a performance of 28.57% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 52.14% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -108.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -108.96% for stock’s current value.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (PETV) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $80k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $170k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.80% during past 5 years.

PETV Dividends

PetVivo Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 42.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.80% institutions for PetVivo Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Kepos Capital Lp is the top institutional holder at PETV for having 0.33 million shares of worth $0.88 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 57836.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.16 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 44303.0 shares of worth $0.12 million or 0.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13533.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $36539.0 in the company or a holder of 0.19% of company’s stock.