Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Share Price Recovers 3.69% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In recent trading session, Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.21 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.34B. That most recent trading price of NTCO’s stock is at a discount of -157.65% from its 52-week high price of $23.73 and is indicating a premium of 3.69% from its 52-week low price of $8.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 933.73K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing 0.00%, in the last five days NTCO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/01/21 when the stock touched $9.21 price level, adding 5.83% to its value on the day. Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s shares saw a change of -53.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.45% in past 5-day. Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) showed a performance of -34.12% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.54 to the stock, which implies a rise of 52.87% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $13.68 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $28.63. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -210.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -48.53% for stock’s current value.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Natura &Co Holding S.A. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -57.20% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 237.50% while that of industry is 1.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -70.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

NTCO Dividends

Natura &Co Holding S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.15% institutions for Natura &Co Holding S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. is the top institutional holder at NTCO for having 10.08 million shares of worth $167.89 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 1.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda., which was holding about 3.41 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $56.82 million.

On the other hand, iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco BLDRS Emerging Mkts 50 ADR Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 69798.0 shares of worth $1.16 million or 0.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 49447.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.82 million in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.