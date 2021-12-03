Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Up 374.93% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) saw 2.84 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.00 trading at -$2.43 or -11.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $235.80M. That closing price of LGVN’s stock is at a discount of -150.0% from its 52-week high price of $45.00 and is indicating a premium of 84.22% from its 52-week low price of $2.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 11.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Longeveron Inc. (LGVN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.89%, in the last five days LGVN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/26/21 when the stock touched $18.00 price level, adding 55.88% to its value on the day. Longeveron Inc.’s shares saw a change of 142.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -57.45% in past 5-day. Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) showed a performance of 374.93% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.09 to the stock, which implies a fall of -48.88% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.09 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.09. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 32.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 32.83% for stock’s current value.

LGVN Dividends

Longeveron Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 251.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of -2.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.06% institutions for Longeveron Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Matrix Asset Advisors, Inc. is the top institutional holder at LGVN for having 30000.0 shares of worth $0.2 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 0.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP, which was holding about 14700.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $96873.0.