Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Is Down -32.19 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In last trading session, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) saw 12.97 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.49 trading at -$1.29 or -10.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.08B. That closing price of HUT’s stock is at a discount of -57.96% from its 52-week high price of $16.57 and is indicating a premium of 89.32% from its 52-week low price of $1.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.91 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.95%, in the last five days HUT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/29/21 when the stock touched $10.49 price level, adding 21.01% to its value on the day. Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s shares saw a change of 281.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.21% in past 5-day. Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) showed a performance of -32.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.71 million shares which calculate 0.85 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 45.51% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -90.66% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -71.59% for stock’s current value.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.10% during past 5 years.

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.90% institutions for Hut 8 Mining Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at HUT for having 3.16 million shares of worth $13.89 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 2.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Point72 Asia (Hong Kong) Ltd, which was holding about 1.75 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.69 million.

On the other hand, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8.29 million shares of worth $36.48 million or 5.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.08 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4.77 million in the company or a holder of 0.76% of company’s stock.