GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Currently -11.31 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In last trading session, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) saw 1.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $65.81 trading at -$0.45 or -0.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $36.22B. That closing price of GFS’s stock is at a discount of -11.31% from its 52-week high price of $73.25 and is indicating a premium of 32.41% from its 52-week low price of $44.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.63 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.68%, in the last five days GFS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/29/21 when the stock touched $65.81 price level, adding 10.16% to its value on the day. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s shares saw a change of 41.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.58% in past 5-day. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) showed a performance of 16.64% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $78.66 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.34% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $41.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $100.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -51.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 37.7% for stock’s current value.

GFS Dividends

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)’s Major holders