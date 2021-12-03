FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Has Seen A Rose Of 144.87% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In recent trading session, FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.26 trading at -$0.47 or -8.12% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.64B. That most recent trading price of FINV’s stock is at a discount of -101.71% from its 52-week high price of $10.61 and is indicating a premium of 61.22% from its 52-week low price of $2.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.54 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For FinVolution Group (FINV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.12%, in the last five days FINV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/01/21 when the stock touched $5.26 price level, adding 12.62% to its value on the day. FinVolution Group’s shares saw a change of 114.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.07% in past 5-day. FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) showed a performance of -5.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.96 million shares which calculate 2.91 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $55.71 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.56% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $46.39 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $64.20. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1120.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -781.94% for stock’s current value.

FinVolution Group (FINV) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 38.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $311.41 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $349.55 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2020. Company posted $223.23 million and $216.11 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 39.50% while estimating it to be 61.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 66.90% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -13.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.20%.

FINV Dividends

FinVolution Group is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 23 and August 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34.02% institutions for FinVolution Group that are currently holding shares of the company. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd. is the top institutional holder at FINV for having 20.05 million shares of worth $190.87 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 11.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, which was holding about 11.45 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $109.02 million.

On the other hand, Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.4 million shares of worth $28.74 million or 2.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.15 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $6.51 million in the company or a holder of 0.69% of company’s stock.