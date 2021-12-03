Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) -4.35% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $168.30 trading at -$8.99 or -5.07% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $13.56B. That most recent trading price of COUP’s stock is at a discount of -124.03% from its 52-week high price of $377.04 and is indicating a discount of -4.35% from its 52-week low price of $175.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.23 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.07%, in the last five days COUP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/29/21 when the stock touched $168.30 price level, adding 17.6% to its value on the day. Coupa Software Incorporated’s shares saw a change of -47.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.72% in past 5-day. Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) showed a performance of -24.37% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $288.82 to the stock, which implies a rise of 41.73% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $130.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $350.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -107.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 22.76% for stock’s current value.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Coupa Software Incorporated is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -22.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -62.34% while that of industry is 0.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -88.90% in the current quarter and calculating -135.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 30.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

21 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $178.34 million for the same. And 21 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $184.23 million in the next quarter that will end on Jan 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.30% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -80.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 34.50%.

COUP Dividends

Coupa Software Incorporated is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 105.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 106.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 105.64% institutions for Coupa Software Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at COUP for having 9.45 million shares of worth $2.07 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 12.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 6.66 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.46 billion.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.83 million shares of worth $838.73 million or 5.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.07 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $542.99 million in the company or a holder of 2.80% of company’s stock.