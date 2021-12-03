Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) Shares Plunges -6.07% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) saw 30.81 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.95 trading at $1.39 or 38.95% at last check today. That most recent trading price of CYAD’s stock is at a discount of -91.31% from its 52-week high price of $9.47 and is indicating a premium of 28.69% from its 52-week low price of $3.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 24.13K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 38.95%, in the last five days CYAD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 12/03/21 when the stock touched $4.95 price level, adding 6.95% to its value on the day. Celyad Oncology SA’s shares saw a change of -54.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.07% in past 5-day. Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) showed a performance of -14.64% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 65.14% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $8.03 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -304.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -62.22% for stock’s current value.

Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Celyad Oncology SA is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -35.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -9.29% while that of industry is 7.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

CYAD Dividends

Celyad Oncology SA is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.25% institutions for Celyad Oncology SA that are currently holding shares of the company. Endurant Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at CYAD for having 0.15 million shares of worth $0.6 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.90% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 24820.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.1 million.