Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) Drops -18.98% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In last trading session, Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) saw 30.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.11 trading at $0.01 or 0.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $64.89M. That closing price of CEI’s stock is at a discount of -336.94% from its 52-week high price of $4.85 and is indicating a premium of 70.27% from its 52-week low price of $0.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 218.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Camber Energy Inc. (CEI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Sell. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.91%, in the last five days CEI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/26/21 when the stock touched $1.11 price level, adding 19.57% to its value on the day. Camber Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 20.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.98% in past 5-day. Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) showed a performance of -9.76% in past 30-days.

CEI Dividends

Camber Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.32% institutions for Camber Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CEI for having 1.49 million shares of worth $0.98 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 1.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.38 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.25 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.11 million shares of worth $0.73 million or 1.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.37 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.25 million in the company or a holder of 0.36% of company’s stock.