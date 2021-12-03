Buy, Sell Or Hold Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) At $0.58?

In last trading session, Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) saw 30.06 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.58 trading at $0.01 or 0.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $451.51M. That closing price of NAKD’s stock is at a discount of -486.21% from its 52-week high price of $3.40 and is indicating a premium of 75.86% from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 56.05 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 70.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.86%, in the last five days NAKD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/29/21 when the stock touched $0.58 price level, adding 17.02% to its value on the day. Naked Brand Group Limited’s shares saw a change of 200.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.91% in past 5-day. Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) showed a performance of -11.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 41.88 million shares which calculate 0.46 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 63.00% during past 5 years.

NAKD Dividends

Naked Brand Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.22% institutions for Naked Brand Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at NAKD for having 0.33 million shares of worth $0.24 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 0.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.25 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.18 million.