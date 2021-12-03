Buy, Sell Or Hold IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) At $3.39?

In last trading session, IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) saw 1.92 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.39 trading at -$0.18 or -5.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $295.95M. That closing price of IMCC’s stock is at a discount of -889.68% from its 52-week high price of $33.55 and is indicating a premium of 33.33% from its 52-week low price of $2.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 395.14K if we extend that period to 3-months.

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.04%, in the last five days IMCC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/01/21 when the stock touched $3.39 price level, adding 29.81% to its value on the day. IM Cannabis Corp.’s shares saw a change of -56.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved -21.16% in past 5-day. IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) showed a performance of 38.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13200.0 shares which calculate 0.11 days to cover the short interests.

IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that IM Cannabis Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -33.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 72.73% while that of industry is 14.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

IMCC Dividends

IM Cannabis Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.93% institutions for IM Cannabis Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc. is the top institutional holder at IMCC for having 0.92 million shares of worth $6.56 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 1.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, which was holding about 0.37 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.65 million.

On the other hand, Wasatch Microcap Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.26 million shares of worth $23.25 million or 5.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.24 million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.03 million in the company or a holder of 0.41% of company’s stock.