Analysts Say Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) Can Really Get To $8.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) saw 9.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.21 trading at $0.2 or 6.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.64B. That closing price of TELL’s stock is at a discount of -79.44% from its 52-week high price of $5.76 and is indicating a premium of 62.62% from its 52-week low price of $1.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.64 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tellurian Inc. (TELL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.64%, in the last five days TELL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/29/21 when the stock touched $3.21 price level, adding 8.29% to its value on the day. Tellurian Inc.’s shares saw a change of 150.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.58% in past 5-day. Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) showed a performance of -22.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 38.68 million shares which calculate 3.89 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.26 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.97% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -149.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 68.85% for stock’s current value.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tellurian Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -34.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 52.17% while that of industry is 30.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 60.00% in the current quarter and calculating 25.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 115.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $18.78 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $22.29 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $6.73 million and $8.62 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 179.00% while estimating it to be 158.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -35.80% during past 5 years.

TELL Dividends

Tellurian Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 34.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.10% institutions for Tellurian Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TELL for having 20.47 million shares of worth $95.19 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 4.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 15.98 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $74.33 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8.67 million shares of worth $40.31 million or 2.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.41 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $23.65 million in the company or a holder of 1.72% of company’s stock.

