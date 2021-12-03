Analysts Predict Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) To Reach $1.20 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) saw 6.09 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.36 trading at -$0.02 or -4.32% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $357.63M. That most recent trading price of ZOM’s stock is at a discount of -708.33% from its 52-week high price of $2.91 and is indicating a premium of 58.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 20.59 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Zomedica Corp. (ZOM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.32%, in the last five days ZOM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/29/21 when the stock touched $0.36 price level, adding 17.03% to its value on the day. Zomedica Corp.’s shares saw a change of 64.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.72% in past 5-day. Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) showed a performance of -26.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 88.9 million shares which calculate 4.36 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 70.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $1.20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.20. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -233.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -233.33% for stock’s current value.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.90% during past 5 years.

ZOM Dividends

Zomedica Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 09 and August 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.03% institutions for Zomedica Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ZOM for having 41.45 million shares of worth $21.7 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 38.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 18.37 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 17.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.29 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 26.18 million shares of worth $21.8 million or 24.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17.21 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $9.01 million in the company or a holder of 15.93% of company’s stock.