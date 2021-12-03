After A -4.17% Drop In Share Price, Is UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) A Better Trade Than Others?

In recent trading session, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) saw 6.52 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.06 trading at -$0.22 or -4.17% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $805.78M. That most recent trading price of TIGR’s stock is at a discount of -660.87% from its 52-week high price of $38.50 and is indicating a discount of -0.4% from its 52-week low price of $5.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.03 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.17%, in the last five days TIGR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the stock touched $5.06 price level, adding 18.12% to its value on the day. UP Fintech Holding Limited’s shares saw a change of -33.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.50% in past 5-day. UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) showed a performance of -23.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.67 million shares which calculate 0.66 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 127.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $82.37 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $82.37 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

TIGR Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.63% institutions for UP Fintech Holding Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd is the top institutional holder at TIGR for having 3.23 million shares of worth $93.51 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 2.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 3.21 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $92.9 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Innovator IBD 50 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.63 million shares of worth $18.15 million or 0.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.31 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $8.93 million in the company or a holder of 0.22% of company’s stock.