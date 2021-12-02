With 77.26% From The Low, Is Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) saw 1.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $35.18 trading at -$2.88 or -7.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.19B. That closing price of ARQQ’s stock is at a discount of -18.02% from its 52-week high price of $41.52 and is indicating a premium of 77.26% from its 52-week low price of $8.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.42 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.57%, in the last five days ARQQ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/01/21 when the stock touched $35.18 price level, adding 14.2% to its value on the day. Arqit Quantum Inc.’s shares saw a change of 266.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 31.32% in past 5-day. Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) showed a performance of 53.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.74 million shares which calculate 0.44 days to cover the short interests.

ARQQ Dividends

Arqit Quantum Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 56.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.19% institutions for Arqit Quantum Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. La Financiere De L’Echiquier is the top institutional holder at ARQQ for having 84000.0 shares of worth $1.69 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.