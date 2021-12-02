With 4.76% From The Low, Is India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC) Up For More Gains?

In recent trading session, India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC) saw 5.39 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 4.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.26 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $64.76M. That most recent trading price of IGC’s stock is at a discount of -269.05% from its 52-week high price of $4.65 and is indicating a premium of 4.76% from its 52-week low price of $1.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing 0.00%, in the last five days IGC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 12/02/21 when the stock touched $1.26 price level, adding 18.71% to its value on the day. India Globalization Capital Inc.’s shares saw a change of -19.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.35% in past 5-day. India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC) showed a performance of -9.35% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.05 to the stock, which implies a rise of 58.69% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.05 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.05. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -142.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -142.06% for stock’s current value.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.10% during past 5 years.

IGC Dividends

India Globalization Capital Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 10 and February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.24% institutions for India Globalization Capital Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd is the top institutional holder at IGC for having 1.41 million shares of worth $2.09 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 3.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.84 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.25 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.63 million shares of worth $1.03 million or 1.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.18 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.27 million in the company or a holder of 0.46% of company’s stock.