Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Jumped 0.15% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In recent trading session, Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) saw 2.78 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.66 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.33B. That most recent trading price of VG’s stock is at a discount of -0.77% from its 52-week high price of $20.82 and is indicating a premium of 47.48% from its 52-week low price of $10.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 4.34 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.04 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing 0.00%, in the last five days VG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/26/21 when the stock touched $20.66 price level, adding 0.58% to its value on the day. Vonage Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of 60.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.15% in past 5-day. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) showed a performance of 27.53% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1.62% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $21.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $21.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.65% for stock’s current value.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vonage Holdings Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 48.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 5.88% while that of industry is 19.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -42.90% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $347.44 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $356.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -27.10% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -82.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

VG Dividends

Vonage Holdings Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 16 and February 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.11% institutions for Vonage Holdings Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at VG for having 31.75 million shares of worth $511.83 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 13.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 27.42 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $441.93 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Janus Henderson Triton Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 11.84 million shares of worth $190.82 million or 4.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.22 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $180.92 million in the company or a holder of 4.63% of company’s stock.