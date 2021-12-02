The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Drops -10.80%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In recent trading session, The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) saw 2.88 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.22 trading at -$0.88 or -10.80% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.00B. That most recent trading price of GEO’s stock is at a discount of -52.35% from its 52-week high price of $11.00 and is indicating a premium of 31.3% from its 52-week low price of $4.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.80%, in the last five days GEO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/26/21 when the stock touched $7.22 price level, adding 16.63% to its value on the day. The GEO Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -8.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.60% in past 5-day. The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) showed a performance of -2.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 41.73 million shares which calculate 10.43 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The GEO Group Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 33.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 3.59% while that of industry is 2.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -5.60% in the current quarter and calculating 45.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -4.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $551.93 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $544.01 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.60% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -32.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

GEO Dividends

The GEO Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 14 and February 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.27% institutions for The GEO Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at GEO for having 20.79 million shares of worth $161.36 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 16.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 17.94 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $139.22 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.66 million shares of worth $39.75 million or 6.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.42 million shares on Jan 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $48.47 million in the company or a holder of 4.43% of company’s stock.