Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Drops -1.52%, But A Strong Recovery May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) saw 1.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.34 trading at -$0.16 or -1.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $888.41M. That closing price of TEN’s stock is at a discount of -120.02% from its 52-week high price of $22.75 and is indicating a premium of 10.64% from its 52-week low price of $9.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 820.43K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.52%, in the last five days TEN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/24/21 when the stock touched $10.34 price level, adding 13.76% to its value on the day. Tenneco Inc.’s shares saw a change of -2.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.19% in past 5-day. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) showed a performance of -24.42% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tenneco Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -51.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 613.64% while that of industry is 18.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 84.80% in the current quarter and calculating -39.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.28 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.76 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -46.20% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -352.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.42%.

TEN Dividends

Tenneco Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72.93% institutions for Tenneco Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at TEN for having 8.54 million shares of worth $164.96 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 10.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 4.64 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $89.63 million.

On the other hand, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.36 million shares of worth $45.53 million or 2.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.31 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $44.58 million in the company or a holder of 2.82% of company’s stock.