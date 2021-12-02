MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Is Down -26.29% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) saw 2.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.00 trading at $0.49 or 19.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $34.14M. That closing price of MDJH’s stock is at a discount of -186.67% from its 52-week high price of $8.60 and is indicating a premium of 16.33% from its 52-week low price of $2.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 9.68K if we extend that period to 3-months.

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 19.52%, in the last five days MDJH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/01/21 when the stock touched $3.00 price level, adding 40.71% to its value on the day. MDJM Ltd’s shares saw a change of -28.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.33% in past 5-day. MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) showed a performance of -26.29% in past 30-days.

MDJH Dividends

MDJM Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on September 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 87.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.65% institutions for MDJM Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at MDJH for having 36500.0 shares of worth $0.24 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 0.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 17333.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.11 million.