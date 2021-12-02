Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock Boosted 16.13% So Far In 2021, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) saw 2.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $69.68 trading at -$10.87 or -13.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.48B. That closing price of KRYS’s stock is at a discount of -47.8% from its 52-week high price of $102.99 and is indicating a premium of 44.23% from its 52-week low price of $38.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 310.59K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.74 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -13.49%, in the last five days KRYS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/29/21 when the stock touched $69.68 price level, adding 32.34% to its value on the day. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares saw a change of 16.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 62.80% in past 5-day. Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) showed a performance of 36.49% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $126.86 to the stock, which implies a rise of 45.07% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $111.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $140.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -100.92% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -59.3% for stock’s current value.

Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Krystal Biotech Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 12.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -70.18% while that of industry is 7.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -51.00% in the current quarter and calculating -45.30% decrease in the next quarter.

KRYS Dividends

Krystal Biotech Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 09 and August 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.92% institutions for Krystal Biotech Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Redmile Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at KRYS for having 2.07 million shares of worth $140.9 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 9.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 1.77 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $120.22 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.34 million shares of worth $91.25 million or 6.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.9 million shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $71.27 million in the company or a holder of 4.04% of company’s stock.