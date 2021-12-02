Is Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) A Better Buy Than Others After A -8.04% Fall In This Year?

In last trading session, Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) saw 6.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.03 trading at -$0.93 or -11.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $883.81M. That closing price of VXRT’s stock is at a discount of -254.2% from its 52-week high price of $24.90 and is indicating a premium of 30.87% from its 52-week low price of $4.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.49 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vaxart Inc. (VXRT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.62%, in the last five days VXRT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the stock touched $7.03 price level, adding 13.53% to its value on the day. Vaxart Inc.’s shares saw a change of 23.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.46% in past 5-day. Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) showed a performance of 0.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.5 million shares which calculate 6.96 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 45.92% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -156.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -28.02% for stock’s current value.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vaxart Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -0.50% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -77.78% while that of industry is 17.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -87.50% in the current quarter and calculating -30.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -56.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $260k for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.16 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $265k and $356k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -1.90% while estimating it to be 225.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 45.00% during past 5 years.

VXRT Dividends

Vaxart Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.00% institutions for Vaxart Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at VXRT for having 8.63 million shares of worth $68.63 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 6.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 8.1 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $64.36 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6.23 million shares of worth $49.55 million or 4.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.28 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $24.55 million in the company or a holder of 2.61% of company’s stock.