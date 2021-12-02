Is Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG), -95.48% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) saw 2.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.62 trading at -$1.29 or -9.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $770.20M. That closing price of STNG’s stock is at a discount of -95.48% from its 52-week high price of $24.67 and is indicating a premium of 16.16% from its 52-week low price of $10.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 781.21K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.27%, in the last five days STNG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/24/21 when the stock touched $12.62 price level, adding 18.48% to its value on the day. Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s shares saw a change of 12.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.67% in past 5-day. Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) showed a performance of -25.15% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 45.49% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -137.72% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.01% for stock’s current value.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Scorpio Tankers Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -42.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -298.02% while that of industry is -10.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -208.10% in the current quarter and calculating 101.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -34.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $129.72 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $198.61 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $177.25 million and $138.24 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -26.80% while estimating it to be 43.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -31.30% during past 5 years.

STNG Dividends

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 16 and February 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46.59% institutions for Scorpio Tankers Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at STNG for having 3.75 million shares of worth $69.26 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 6.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 2.59 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $47.85 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.18 million shares of worth $21.43 million or 2.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.56 million shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $10.11 million in the company or a holder of 0.96% of company’s stock.