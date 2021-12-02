Is Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD), -20.84% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In recent trading session, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) saw 1.92 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.26 trading at $0.24 or 1.14% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $47.07B. That most recent trading price of EPD’s stock is at a discount of -20.84% from its 52-week high price of $25.69 and is indicating a premium of 9.31% from its 52-week low price of $19.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 6.93 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 20 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.54 in the current quarter.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.14%, in the last five days EPD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/29/21 when the stock touched $21.26 price level, adding 4.23% to its value on the day. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s shares saw a change of 7.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.41% in past 5-day. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) showed a performance of -7.81% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $28.73 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $23.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $32.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -50.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.18% for stock’s current value.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -13.18% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 3.79% while that of industry is -7.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 260.00% in the current quarter and calculating -13.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 40.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10.05 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.69 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $7.04 billion and $9.16 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 42.70% while estimating it to be 5.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.40% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -17.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.20%.

EPD Dividends

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 01 and February 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.54% institutions for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackstone Inc is the top institutional holder at EPD for having 60.45 million shares of worth $1.31 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 2.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., which was holding about 26.55 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $574.51 million.

On the other hand, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 23.51 million shares of worth $523.36 million or 1.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.96 million shares on Jul 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $382.78 million in the company or a holder of 0.78% of company’s stock.