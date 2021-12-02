Is Delcath Systems Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DCTH) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $8.51?

In recent trading session, Delcath Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) saw 1.67 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.51 trading at -$1.2 or -12.36% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $71.47M. That most recent trading price of DCTH’s stock is at a discount of -195.89% from its 52-week high price of $25.18 and is indicating a premium of 2.7% from its 52-week low price of $8.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 28740.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 22.75K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Delcath Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -12.36%, in the last five days DCTH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 12/01/21 when the stock touched $8.51 price level, adding 16.89% to its value on the day. Delcath Systems Inc.’s shares saw a change of -45.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.54% in past 5-day. Delcath Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) showed a performance of -14.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.3 million shares which calculate 16.27 days to cover the short interests.

Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Delcath Systems Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -12.60% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 53.65% while that of industry is 16.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 6.90% in the current quarter and calculating -75.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $490k for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $510k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $410k and $507k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 19.50% while estimating it to be 0.60% for the next quarter.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 97.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

DCTH Dividends

Delcath Systems Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 09 and November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Delcath Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30.16% institutions for Delcath Systems Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at DCTH for having 59242.0 shares of worth $0.75 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 81.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 58722.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 80.69% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.74 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 39853.0 shares of worth $0.4 million or 54.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12687.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.13 million in the company or a holder of 17.43% of company’s stock.