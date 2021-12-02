Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Shares Surged 0.58% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In last trading session, Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) saw 2.21 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.48 trading at -$0.18 or -4.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.82B. That closing price of HIPO’s stock is at a discount of -332.47% from its 52-week high price of $15.05 and is indicating a premium of 6.32% from its 52-week low price of $3.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.92%, in the last five days HIPO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/29/21 when the stock touched $3.48 price level, adding 9.61% to its value on the day. Hippo Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -69.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.58% in past 5-day. Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) showed a performance of -19.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.47 million shares which calculate 1.89 days to cover the short interests.

HIPO Dividends

Hippo Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in January and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35.90% institutions for Hippo Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at HIPO for having 5.1 million shares of worth $23.87 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 4.99 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.36 million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.41 million shares of worth $11.26 million or 0.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.85 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $8.65 million in the company or a holder of 0.33% of company’s stock.